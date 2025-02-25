I Am Qualified To Be President, But Haven’t Started Consultation – El-Rufai

Former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has dismissed speculations that his recent political engagements are part of consultations for a presidential bid in 2027.

Speaking in an interview on Arise TV’s Prime Time, El-Rufai stated that while he meets the constitutional requirements to run for Nigeria’s highest office, he has not yet begun discussions regarding any potential candidacy.

He said, “Anyone above the age of 35 with a secondary school certificate is qualified to run for president, so in that sense, I am qualified. But have I started talking to anybody about running for any office? No.”

Naija News reports that his comments come amid widespread speculation that he may be positioning himself for a presidential bid, especially after his recent meetings with political figures across party lines.

Snubs APC National Meeting Over Short Notice

Meanwhile, El-Rufai also confirmed that he would not be attending the APC National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting scheduled for Tuesday at the Presidential Villa.

Citing inadequate notice and prior commitments, he questioned whether the meeting complied with the party’s constitution.

“The constitution of our party requires 21 days’ notice for this kind of national meeting. I don’t think that notice has been given. If it has, I have not received an invitation two to three weeks ago,” he said.