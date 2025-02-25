‘El-Rufai’s Statements Are Incoherent, Believe Him At Your Own Peril’ – Bwala

The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Policy Communication, Daniel Bwala, has described the recent television interview of the former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, as incoherent and disorganized.

Naija News reports that El-Rufai, in an interview on Arise Television on Monday evening, criticized President Tinubu and his administration.

He also stated that Tinubu stopped his ministerial appointment, not the National Assembly.

El-Rufai, who debunked the claims that the National Assembly rejected him because of a security report from the Department of State Services (DSS) said, “Since I left office and the president begged me publicly to support him, I said I would and I don’t want anything. I am a self-made man I don’t need anything. Through two months of negotiations we finally agreed that he would nominate me as minister and there were certain conditions I attached to that, along the line, either the president changed his mind. Please don’t believe the story that the National Assembly rejected me, they had nothing to do with it, the president didn’t want me in his cabinet.”

The former minister of FCT further expressed uncertainty about supporting Tinubu’s re-election in 2027, stressing that the President was failing to meet the expectations many people had reposed in him based on his past records.

Reacting via his 𝕏 handle on Tuesday, Bwala said El-Rufai made jumbles of incoherent and disorganized statements aimed at distorting the truth.

Dismissing the claims of the former Governor, Tinubu’s aide added that those who believe El-Rufai do so at their peril.

He wrote: “@elrufai Mallam El-Rufai’s interview on Arise news were full of word salad; jumbles of incoherent and disorganized statements and responses aimed at distorting the truth in other to re-shape history and patterns.

“His philosophy is; if it is not about him, then everybody must be a victim of his ambition. Believe him at your own peril.”