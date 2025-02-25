‘El-Rufai’s Legacies In Kaduna Are Sorrow, Pain And Blood’ – Ex-Militant Leader

A former militant leader in the Niger Delta and Mayor of Urhoboland, Eshanekpe Israel, popularly known as Akpodoro, has slammed ex-Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, over his recent remarks on the 2027 presidential election, insisting that the South-South region will not align with the North to unseat President Bola Tinubu.

Naija News reports that Akpodoro, while speaking in Abuja on Monday, described El-Rufai’s alleged call for a North-South-South alliance as an insult to the people of the region.

He further stated that the South-South will not betray its own again as it did in 2015 against former President Goodluck Jonathan.

Akpodoro said, “El-Rufai is overreaching himself if he thinks he has any meaningful followership in the North, let alone in the South-South. We will not repeat the foolishness of 2015. We are wiser now, and the era of being used as political tools is over.”

The ex-militant leader made these remarks while hosting some Niger Delta leaders of thought, maintaining that the former governor had nothing to offer politically and should not expect the support of the South-South in his alleged plans to remove Tinubu.

“El-Rufai Left A Legacy of Blood And Pain In Kaduna”

Akpodoro also launched a scathing attack on El-Rufai’s tenure as Kaduna State governor, accusing him of misgovernance, high-handedness, and leaving behind a legacy of bloodshed.

He noted, “What are El-Rufai’s legacies in Kaduna other than sorrow, pain, and blood? He ruled with an iron fist, and that nearly cost the APC victory in the state.”

He further noted that the people of Southern Kaduna, who suffered repeated attacks from bandits, were particularly grateful to Tinubu for addressing insecurity in the region, unlike El-Rufai, whom he accused of turning a blind eye to their suffering.

The ex-militant leader noted, “Northerners are wiser now and can see that El-Rufai and his likes were never for the masses. They only look out for themselves, their families, and their proxies.”

He reiterated that the South-South region remains loyal to Tinubu and will not be part of any political plot to remove him.

He added, “We have learnt our lesson. We stood with Jonathan in 2011, and in 2015, we were deceived into betraying one of our own. That will not happen again. The South-South will not join hands with the North to fight against Tinubu.”

Akpodoro called on the leaders of the Niger Delta to remain politically vigilant, warning against being manipulated by politicians seeking personal gain at the expense of regional development.