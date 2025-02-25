ECOWAS Finalises Logistics Depot Plan For Regional Standby Force

Experts from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) convened in Abuja on Monday to finalise policies for the operationalisation of the regional standby force’s logistics depot in Lungi, Sierra Leone.

The depot, set for commissioning later this year, is a critical infrastructure project aimed at bolstering peace support operations and counterterrorism efforts across the region.

The ECOWAS Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace, and Security, Ambassador Abdel-Fatau Musah, said the increasing threats of terrorism, violent extremism, and political instability necessitate a fully functional logistics base.

“The increasing act of terrorism, violent extremism, and political instability being experienced in a number of our countries, with heavy and dire consequences, are a clear testament to the urgent need for a well-resourced logistics strategy with a fully functional and operational static depot,” Musah said.

Represented by the Acting Head of Peace Support Operations, Sanni Mohammed, Musah emphasized that ECOWAS has invested substantial resources into the project to enhance regional security coordination.

Strategic Location To Facilitate Deployment

Naija News noted that Musah highlighted that the depot’s coastal location in Lungi would facilitate seamless transportation of security and peacekeeping equipment by land, air, or sea.

He added that the ECOWAS Standby Force (ESF) is already operational, actively participating in peacekeeping missions in Guinea-Bissau and The Gambia. The force is also set to be mobilised for counterterrorism efforts across West Africa.

“Troops from member states are on standby and ready for deployment. The force requires sufficient resources, and member states are working to mobilise internal support for its operations,” he said.

Chairman of the meeting, Air Commodore Sampson Eyekosi, clarified that the ECOWAS Standby Force does not replace the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) but rather works alongside other regional security initiatives.

“You cannot work in isolation. It’s not taking any role. We all work together for the attainment of peace and security in the region,” Eyekosi said.

He further explained that the size of the force will be determined by the nature of security threats, with each ECOWAS member state contributing troops as required.

Eyekosi said, “It is not fixed. The threat determines how big the force will be. But units in member states are placed on alert based on what is pledged to the collective effort. And they are trained together, they are prepared, and they are deployed as the situation requires.”

He stressed the importance of ensuring that the Lungi depot attains full operational capability as soon as possible, to support ongoing and future peace missions in West Africa.

“As we all know, it is imperative that the conduct of Peace Support Operations in the ECOWAS region requires to be properly guided by well-thought-out and proven logistics procedures and processes,” he said.