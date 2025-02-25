Court Remands Three Lagos Assembly Workers For Assaulting DSS Operatives

A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos has ordered the remand of three workers from the Lagos State House of Assembly in the custody of the Department of State Security Services (DSS) over an alleged assault on its officers.

Naija News reports that Justice Daniel Osiagor issued the directive for the detention of Ibrahim Olanrewaju, Adetu Adekunle, and Fatimoh Adetola after the DSS counsel, Mr. Michael Bajela, sought their arraignment. However, the judge decided to review the case file before proceeding further.

The court ruled that the DSS would hold the defendants in custody until their arraignment scheduled for tomorrow.

According to the charge sheet marked FHC/L/273C/2025, dated February 24, 2025, and filed on Tuesday, the DSS accused the three individuals, along with others still at large, of conspiring to assault State Security Service officers while they were performing their official duties.

The agency alleged that on February 17, 2025, at the Lagos State House of Assembly, the defendants obstructed DSS officers from carrying out their duties without any lawful justification.

They were also charged with cyberstalking, with the prosecution alleging that they recorded and disseminated false information on social media, spreading it nationwide with the intent of inciting public disorder.

The DSS further claimed that Ibrahim Olanrewaju, Adetu Adekunle, and Fatimoh Adetola conspired to commit a felony by deliberately misdirecting electronic messages on social media to embarrass the agency and its officials.

Additionally, the prosecution accused Ibrahim Olanrewaju and Adetu Adekunle of using an iPhone 12 Pro Max to record and share misleading content online, allegedly intending to discredit the DSS and provoke public unrest.

The charge also stated that Adetu Adekunle, on or about February 17, 2025, at the Lagos State House of Assembly, used a Techno POP 8 to record and circulate false information on social media with the alleged intent to undermine the DSS and disrupt public order.

The offences, as outlined by the DSS, violate Section 516 of the Criminal Code Act, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004, as well as Sections 27(1)(b), 24(1)(b), 24(c)(i), and 11 of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act, 2015 (as amended), 2024.