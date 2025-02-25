Black Market Dollar (USD) To Naira (NGN) Exchange Rate Today 25th February 2025

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)?

See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 24th February, below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for ₦1520 and sell at ₦1530 on Monday 24th February, 2025, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate ₦1520 Selling Rate ₦1530

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) CBN Rate Today Highest Rate ₦1509 Lowest Rate ₦1491

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, has stated that the Nigerian government contributes only 15 percent to the Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

The billionaire made the disclosure at the launch of the autobiography of former military president, General Ibrahim Babangida, ‘A Journey in Service.’

He disclosed that the private sector contributes a healthy amount to the country’s GDP. Dangote who emphasised the importance of the private sector, stated that Nigeria has a larger private sector than the entire African continent.

He commended Babangida for pioneering the expansion of the private sector in Nigeria by abolishing the requirement for import licences, an act he described as a catalyst for the sector’s growth in the country.

Meanwhile, Dangote, has been listed as the 86th richest person in the world, according to the latest Forbes rankings.

Naija News learnt that the business mogul’s net worth surged to $23.9 billion, as reported by Forbes on Monday, reflecting a remarkable 85.27% increase—or an additional $11 billion—compared to his $12.9 billion valuation on February 18, 2023.