Betting: Bayelsa University Student Drowns In River

A second-year Chemical Engineering student at the Federal University, Otuoke, located in the Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, has reportedly drowned in the Ikoli Creek River in Yenagoa.

Reports obtained by Naija News revealed that the student drowned on Sunday after betting with several individuals that he could swim across the Ikoli River.

While the identity of the student has not yet been confirmed, reports of the tragic incident were confirmed to newsmen after local divers recovered his body from the water.

Residents in the vicinity informed Daily Trust that while the individual was attempting to swim across the river, he submerged and failed to resurface.

“On Sunday morning, a 200-level Chemical Engineering student made a bet with his coursemates to swim across the river.

“They all raised N300 each for the stake. As he was swimming, he dipped and was not seen immediately until his dead body was recovered Monday evening,” a source said.

The Public Relations Officer of the university, Mercy Ekott, confirmed the tragic event to newsmen on Tuesday.

However, she could not give further information on it as she was not authorised to speak on it.

She said: “Yes it’s true, but I cannot give further details because I’m not authorized to speak on the matter.”

The Police spokesman in Bayelsa State, DSP Musa Muhammad, however, told reporters that the command was yet to receive information about the incident but promised to contact the Divisional Police Officer in Ogbia for further details and revert.