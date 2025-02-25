Babangida Lured Abiola To Contest, Betrayed Him – Former Aide, Fasakin

Wale Fasakin, a former Personal Assistant (P.A) to the winner of the 1993 presidential election, Moshood Kashimawo Olawale (MKO) Abiola, has stated that the apology by Gen Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB) to his former principal is long over due.

Speaking with newsmen on Monday, Fasakin said that the apology and admission by the former military leader had just opened a new chapter in the history of the June 12 (Hope ’93) struggle.

He, however, urged IBB to make a public apology to Abiola’s family and the families of Nigerians that died or became negatively affected by the June 12 struggle.

According to him: “The apology of the former Head of State, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, will open a new chapter in the history of June 12.

“But how relevant that would be to present-day Nigeria is subject to public reaction on the subject matter.

“General Babangida’s apology will be meaningless to the family of Chief MKO Abiola and hundreds of people who lost their lives in the struggle to actualise June 12.

“He (IBB) should donate all the money he realised from the book launch to schools and orphanages in the country.”

He recalled that he was privy to the treachery woven by Babangida to lure Abiola into the presidential race only to betray his one-time friend when he (MKO) needed him most.

He said: “For the avoidance of doubt, the good people of Nigeria and the whole world still remember that Babangida lured his good friend Chief MKO Abiola to contest the 1993 election that led to his incarceration and death.”

Abiola’s former aide queried: “Why has it taken General Babangida this long to open up on the said annulment of June, 1993? He must, as well, put up the courage to tell the whole world what his supposed good friend has done to warrant that kind of treatment. It was a stark betrayal of trust.

“I believe the General knows that as he knows, too, he is still hiding a lot of information the whole world would like to know about, part of which is: who killed Chief MKO Abiola and who were the others behind the annulment of the fairest, most credible and epochal election in the history of Nigeria?”