Atiku Visits NEF Convener, Ango Abdullahi

Former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, on Tuesday, visited the convener of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Professor Ango Abdullahi at his residence.

Atiku, who described Abdullahi as an intellectual powerhouse, said the purpose of the visit is a courtesy call.

He added that they robbed minds during the visit, but didn’t share the details of their discussion.

Sharing a video of the visit via his account on 𝕏, Atiku wrote: “Professor Ango Abdullahi is one intellectual powerhouse, and it is always a delight to rub minds with him. It was such a wonderful time on a courtesy visit at his residence this afternoon. -AA”

Meanwhile, the NEF convener recently lamented the unencouraging state of affairs in Nigeria.

Speaking in an interview with Vanguard, Abdullahi submitted that Nigeria has been in difficulty for a long time and the difficulties didn’t start from the current administration.

He lamented that a lot of things have been going wrong with the Nigerian economy.

Asked during the interview about the palliatives introduced by the government following the fuel subsidy removal by the current administration, the former Vice Chancellor of Ahmadu Bello University, ABU, Zaria, submitted that he, like many other Nigerians, has not received any palliative so he can’t comment on such an initiative.

According to him, Nigeria has a leadership problem.