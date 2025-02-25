‘Association Of Home Wreckers Have Woken Up’ – Caroline Hutchings Blasts Ehi Ogbebor

Nollywood actress, Caroline Hutchings, and celebrity interior designer, Ehi Ogbebor, have been engaged in a war of words on social media.

Naija News reports that the drama started after Caroline, during an episode of Real Housewives of Lagos (RHOL), expressed dislike for Ehi and accused her of sabotage.

In response, Ehi, in a video on Instagram on Monday, called Caroline a stupid girl and questioned her mental health.

Ehi, the alleged former lover of All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Musiliu Akinsanya, better known as MC Oluomo, also revealed that she had allowed Caroline to use her house for a movie shoot, a gesture that the movie star failed to appreciate.

She shared screenshots of friendly chats between her and Caroline, contradicting Caroline’s claims that she did not like Ehi.

In the chats, Caroline attempted to be friendly with Ehi, but the interior designer claimed she had blocked the actress’ because she did not want to associate with a mad person.

She said, “This girl is stupid. I used to hear that you have mental problems Caroline Hutchings, leave that Danjuma, leave the man’s name, he has left you. I used to hear that you have mental problems but I thought it was a joke.

“Now I really understand it. First of all I really had to do this video because you come on National TV and mentioned Ehi Sayaveth, are you mental? Anyways you are mental.

“You are failed baby mama, a failed trophy wife, a failed fine girl, a failed runs girl. You have failed in everything, your only cac certificate to life, that you always talk about is I was once a rich man’s wife. You are an idiot, you do not even know me enough not to like me.

“Do you know me? Are you crazy? I think you are really mad, ask about me I do not do trouble or drama but if you want, we will do it face to face. You are very stupid. Anyone who is calling me for a job will call you? Are you an interior designer?

“If you are not carrying bricks today, tomorrow you are doing interior, next tomorrow you are acting your failed movies. You do not like me but in 2023, you brought a gift for my child. You are really mad because I gave you my home to act a full movie which is currently showing on Showmax right now.

“Your new movie ‘My Fairytale Wedding’ that you produced with Kanayo, you acted it in my home. I left my home for you for three days and you come on National TV to say you do not like Ehi. Are you just chasing clout with my name?

“You do not know me enough not to like me. I have chats where you were trying to be friendly and I blocked off your friendship. I do not make friendships with mad people, you are mental person.”

Reacting, Caroline fired back with derogatory posts, calling Ehi a home wrecker.

She wrote, “Association of home wreckers have woken up. You gave me your house to shoot? Was I the only producer on the list because I said thank you out of courtesy? Do you have any evidence to show I personally requested for your house.

“Dirty pig Ehi that can sleep with a mad man is talking, you that no man wants to claim, the last one ran for his dear life…

“My ex husband gave me his name and I was married for 11 years. A marriage you were a part of trying your best to enter, idiaaaat. All my three kids for one man. Madam who the hell is your baby daddy? Another woman’s husband obviously.

“If a married woman does not vomit you won’t eat. Dirty old crocodiles with their prosthetic bum and Jonny Bravo shoulders. Sit down and be humble. My high heels will always be higher than your standard and more expensive than your egos.”