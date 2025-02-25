Arsenal Coach, Mikel Arteta Vows Not To Give Up On EPL Title Race

Arsenal are determined to continue their pursuit of the Premier League title, even after falling 11 points behind leaders Liverpool, according to the Gunners manager, Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal faced a setback last weekend with a 1-0 loss to West Ham at the Emirates, which further widened the gap with the league leaders. Historically, only three teams in Premier League history have managed to overcome an 11-point deficit to clinch the championship by the season’s end.

However, Arsenal still have a game in hand compared to Arne Slot’s Liverpool and will visit Anfield on May 10.

Arteta remains optimistic about his team’s chances in the title race. When asked if he would concede defeat for the title, Arteta firmly responded, “Over my dead body. If not, I will go home.”

He added, “Mathematically, it is possible. Just a few days ago, we were looking at the gap, and it felt like we were just one-and-a-half games away from closing it. While the challenge has become tougher, winning the Premier League requires extraordinary efforts. To succeed under our current circumstances, we may have to achieve something unprecedented in the league’s history.”

In addition to their current standing, Arsenal have faced challenges with injuries to several key players this season, including Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz, and Gabriel Martinelli

Arteta acknowledged that these setbacks may have contributed to their recent defeat against West Ham. He pointed out that before this match, his team had shown remarkable consistency, with 10 wins and five draws in their last 15 games—exactly in line with Liverpool’s record and goal difference.

Arteta emphasized the importance of the momentum they had built and the challenges in maintaining it after this recent loss, especially with Liverpool gaining ground.

“We invested a lot into our previous performances given the circumstances, so the defeat was particularly disappointing, but we are committed to bouncing back,” he stated.