APC Did Not Approve Any Leadership Council In Delta State – NWC

The national leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has disowned the purported inauguration of a leadership council to oversee the affairs of the party in Delta State.

The APC National Working Committee (NWC), in a statement on Tuesday by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, distanced itself from the council.

It also urged members of the public to disregard reports claiming the party approved the inauguration of the leadership council in Delta.

Morka added that the leadership council is not a structure of the party and has no backing of the NWC.

“The attention of the National Working Committee of our great party has been drawn to reports circulating in sections of the media regarding the inauguration of the Delta State All Progressives Congress (APC) Leadership Council ‘approved by the National Leadership of our great party.

“This is to clarify that the NWC did not grant approval for the inauguration or operation of a ‘Leadership Council’ in the Delta State Chapter of our party, as claimed by the reports.

“The said ‘Leadership Council’ is not a body created or recognised under the party’s Constitution which clearly spells out the statutory organs, structures and committees of the party, and their respective powers and functions,” the statement noted.

The statement reaffirmed the NWC’s commitment to upholding the party’s constitution and ensuring that only legitimate structures operate within the APC framework.

“The ‘Leadership Council’ is not one of such constitutional organs, ad-hoc structures or committees of the party,” the statement concluded.