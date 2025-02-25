APC Chieftain Urges FG To Release Allocations To Reinstated Osun LG Chairmen

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, has appealed to the Federal Government to release monthly allocations to the APC-elected local government chairmen in Osun State who were reinstated by the court.

Naija News reports that Oyintiloye made this call in a statement on Tuesday after addressing journalists in Osogbo, the Osun State capital.

Reiterating his stance, he stressed that the state government would eventually be held accountable for the funds expended on the recently conducted local government elections, describing it as a misuse of taxpayers’ resources.

“I want to appeal to the Federal Government to start releasing the monthly allocation to the APC-reinstated council chairmen in the state from this month.

“The chairmen were unable to work since 2022 when they were sacked, but now that the Court of Appeal has reinstated them, the allocation should be released to them.

“This is the time for people at the grassroots to feel the impact of government, which has been neglected since 2022,” the APC chieftain appealed.

Oyintiloye also lauded the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, for his efforts in maintaining security across the state.

“I also want to commend the Inspector-General of Police for ensuring peace in the state and for the professional manner in which he has addressed security challenges,” he stated.

Additionally, he commended the reinstated local government chairmen for resuming office despite alleged intimidation from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He urged council workers to return to their duties, assuring them of adequate security.

“There is adequate security in place for them to contribute their quota as expected,” he assured.

According to Oyintiloye, the chairmen’s resumption is a crucial step in ensuring that the long-overdue benefits of democracy reach the grassroots.