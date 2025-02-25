$4.5 Billion Fraud: ‘Recuse Yourself’ – Emefiele Accuses Judge Of Bias, Demands Withdrawal

Former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor Godwin Emefiele has requested that Justice Rahman Oshodi of the Lagos State Special Offences Court in Ikeja withdraw from his ongoing trial over alleged $4.5 billion and ₦2.8 billion fraud.

Naija News reports that Emefiele’s legal team, led by Olalekan Ojo (SAN), accused the judge of bias and urged him to recuse himself from further proceedings.

The request was made during Monday’s hearing at the Special Offences Court in Ikeja, Lagos. Justice Oshodi has adjourned the case until February 26, 2025, to rule on whether he will step down.

Emefiele is facing 19 counts, including abuse of office, receiving gratification, and corrupt demands, brought against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Initially, the EFCC had filed 22 charges against Emefiele and his co-defendant, Henry Omoile, but on January 8, 2025, the court struck out four counts related to abuse of office, retaining jurisdiction over the remaining charges.

Witness Testimony and WhatsApp Evidence

During Monday’s hearing, the seventh prosecution witness, John Adetola, testified that he collected $400,000 from John Ayoh and delivered it to Emefiele in his office.

The prosecution also sought to introduce WhatsApp messages retrieved from Omoile’s phone as evidence. However, the defence objected, arguing that the document had only been admitted for identification and could not be used as evidence.

Despite the objection, Justice Oshodi allowed the witness to read from the document, prompting Emefiele’s lawyer to accuse the court of bias.

Defence’s Call for Recusal

Ojo, arguing for Emefiele, stated, “A judge can be either consciously or unconsciously biased… At this stage, I urge the court to recuse itself.”

Omoile’s lawyer, Gbadamosi Kazeem (SAN), also aligned with Ojo’s position.

EFCC’s Response

EFCC counsel, Rotimi Oyedepo (SAN), opposed the application, calling it a delay tactic.

“This proceeding has been conducted fairly and equitably. My Lordship has ruled against us many times. If the defence is dissatisfied, they know the appropriate legal channels to challenge the rulings,” Oyedepo argued.

He further stated that the request should be made formally, not orally, adding, “The application is intended to delay the matter, that is the only reasonable conclusion.”

Pending Applications

Before the adjournment, Emefiele’s legal team also sought leave to appeal the court’s earlier ruling on jurisdiction.

Justice Oshodi has fixed February 26, 2025, to rule on the recusal request and other pending applications.