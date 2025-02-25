2027: PDP Governors, Atiku Plotting El-Rufai/Obi Ticket – Sources

At least five governors of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have reportedly struck a deal with former Vice President Atiku Abubakar to abandon the party in favour of a Nasir El-Rufai/Peter Obi presidential ticket ahead of the 2027 general election.

Sources close to the opposition camp who spoke with Daily Independent disclosed that the plot is already in motion, with Atiku leading the negotiations to form an alliance that could challenge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, who has recently intensified his criticism of the Bola Tinubu administration, has been meeting with Atiku multiple times in recent weeks.

A key turning point was their joint condolence visit to the family of the late Niger Delta leader, Edwin Clark, which sources say was more than just a courtesy call.

A source familiar with the development but who is not authorised to speak on the matter disclosed that “Atiku and el-Rufai have perfected plans with at least five PDP governors to rest the PDP so that the party does not pose an additional layer of threat to them wresting power from the APC (All Progressive Congress) and President (Bola) Tinubu.

“They have realised the importance of not repeating the mistake of 2023 when they diluted votes among PDP, Labour Party and NNPP. So, their thinking is that they need to dismantle the PDP in favour of any political party they decide to use for the el-Rufai/Obi ticket. That way, the PDP will not be strong enough to take away votes that should come to the alliance.

“In fact, the preference is for the PDP not to be in a state where its name or logo makes it to the ballot paper. That will help voters focus on the el-Rufai/Obi alternative that the coalition is presenting to Nigerians as a replacement for the Tinubu government.”

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, is reported to be spearheading the five governors that have committed to further fragmenting the PDP based on his soured relationship with his predecessor and prominent leader of the party, Nyesom Wike, who is serving in the APC government as the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory.

Another source said, “Fubara needed no persuading to lead the charge since he clearly sees the handwriting on the wall that there is no future for him in the PDP given Wike’s strong influence. I suspect Fubara thinks he can ride of the kind of populist following Peter Obi had in 2023 to retain power as Rivers Governor. So, he has persuaded other PDP governors with similar challenges to support a contrived end for the PDP.

“Bayelsa Governor Douye Diri, is another person that would play significant role in what they want to achieve.

“There is also a second term PDP governor in the north-east who has committed to the project with two other second term governors who have insisted that their participation must be rewarded with grade ministerial positions if they help the el-Rufai/Obi succeed.”