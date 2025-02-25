2027: Obidient Movement Makes Fresh Appointments

In preparation for the 2027 general election, the Obidient Movement has appointed heads of the six directorates of the group, recently created to help strengthen operations of the group.

The National Coordinator of the movement, Tanko Yunusa, confirmed the appointment of the individuals as Heads of different directorates in a statement issued on Monday, February 24, 2025.

Yunusa charged the committee to live up to the ideals of the movement and ensure the highest form of professionalism as they engage with Nigerians across all levels in their quest to ensure the entrenchment of good governance in the country.

Members include Nana Kazaure, Director of Strategic Communications & Media.

Yusuf Zariyi was appointed as Director of Research/Policy Development & Strategy; while Morris Monye was appointed as Director of Mobilisation; Anthony Chinwo, Director of Technology/Data Management & Analysis.

Barr. Vincent Otaakpukpu was appointed as the Director of Legal & Constitutional Affairs, and Dr. David Ogula, Director of Diaspora.

Engr. Okechukwu Chikwendu was appointed as Director of Political Engagements and Nexus Sea, Director of Diaspora and Peter Agada was appointed as the Director of Nigeria Finance and Fund Raising, Resource Mobilisation & Accountability.

Yunusa further wished them all the best in this onerous task thrust upon them at this critical period of our national journey.