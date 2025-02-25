2027: APC Has No Alternative To Tinubu – Orji Uzor Kalu

Former Chief Whip of the Senate, Orji Uzor Kalu, has declared that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has no alternative presidential candidate for the 2027 elections, reaffirming full support for President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Speaking with the Senate Press Corps on Tuesday, Kalu expressed confidence in Tinubu’s leadership despite ongoing economic challenges.

“We are appealing to the Nigerian people to be patient with the reform process. We are not looking for another presidential candidate outside of our party; we are fully aligned with democratic principles and supporting the sitting President,” he said.

Acknowledging the economic hardship many Nigerians are facing, Kalu insisted that Tinubu’s reforms, though painful, are necessary to rebuild the economy.

“The economy has been cut into pieces, and now we are trying to sew it back together.

“It is a tough process, but patience is required. Economic challenges exist everywhere, not just in Nigeria — London, Canada, and other parts of the world are facing difficulties too,” he explained

He further stated that Tinubu’s government is making wider consultations before making strategic economic decisions.

“The President is now making wider consultations, both locally and internationally, before taking key economic decisions,” Kalu added.

Kalu Speaks On June 12, Calls For Abiola’s Official Recognition

Commenting on the June 12, 1993, presidential election annulment, Kalu stated that the first edition of former military Head of State, Ibrahim Babangida’s memoir does not tell the whole story.

“I look forward to the second edition of Babangida’s book because the first did not reveal all the realities.

“I was present during the events of June 12, and I know what happened. Babangida should call out the names of those responsible for preventing the election declaration,” he said.

Naija News reports that Kalu dismissed the claim that the coup that led to the annulment was an ethnic affair, emphasizing that it was a Nigerian coup executed by the military.

He said, “The coup in question was not an Igbo coup; it was a Nigerian coup, executed by the military. Moshood Abiola won that election, and there is no doubt about it.”

The former Abia State governor further called on President Tinubu to give Abiola the full recognition he deserves.

“Moshood Abiola should be sworn into office posthumously.”

“Since Abiola won, his picture should be placed among Nigeria’s past presidents. I commend former President Buhari for giving him a posthumous national honour.”

“I would also appeal to President Tinubu to officially recognize him and place his image where it belongs. This would help bring closure to his family,” he added.