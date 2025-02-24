Why Are You Shouting At Me, Do I Look Like Yahaya Bello? – Sowore Challenges Security Agents

Former presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, has confronted some officials of the Nigeria Police Force and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for stopping him from gaining access to the premises of the Federal High Court.

Speaking on Monday via a video shared on X, Sowore accused the Nigeria justice system of being hijacked by uniformed security agents, including the Department of State Security (DSS) Services, police, and civil defence.

Resisting every officer’s attempt to obstruct him, Sowore warned that he is not former Kogi State governor Yahaya Bello, who has an ongoing case with the commission over alleged financial misappropriation.

He claimed that the security officers had illegally taken over the court premises because they had brought a “thief”, Yahaya Bello, to the court.

He further criticised the authorities for failing to arrest Bello when he was declared wanted, only managing to detain him after the former governor reported himself to the EFCC office in Abuja.

Speaking in the video, Sowore said, “Why are you shouting at me? Do I look like Yahaya Bello? I have business in court. I don’t need to be cleared by either the police or EFCC because none of you is an officer of the court.

“This is a Federal High Court; bring a court official, and I will talk to them. EFCC brought me to court, and they are still harassing us. You have no right to stand in front of the high court. You are not my lawyer and have no right to know my case.”