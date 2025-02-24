What I Did After My Ex-Girlfriend Pushed Me In Public – Rugged Man

Popular rapper and activist Rugged Man has shared his perspective on domestic violence in relationships.

The singer stated that he often tells women whom he plans on dating that their relationship would be over if he is ever provoked to the point of physical violence.

Ruggedman, while speaking in a recent interview with TVC, disclosed that he once broke up with a former lover after she pushed him in public.

He argued that provocations that could lead to domestic violence are enough grounds for a breakup.

He said: “I always tell any woman I intend to date that if she pushes me to the level where I think of hitting her, then it’s over.

“I say that because, for me to want to date someone, it means I’ve told her everything that triggers me. So, for you to now push that thing, it means you’re poking me. I would rather walk away than hit the person.

“I once broke up with a lady because she pushed me in public when we were having a disagreement, despite my pleading with her to wait until we got home to settle the issue.

“A lot of people in abusive relationships saw the red flags but remained in the relationship because of what they were benefiting. Also, some of them are afraid of leaving because of public opinion. It’s better to leave because if you die in an abusive relationship, people will still talk.”