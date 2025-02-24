Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Monday, 24th February, 2025

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Monday, 24th February, 2025

The apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has called for a stop to all forms of entrenched vindictiveness, cruelty, and deep-seated animosities towards Igbos in Nigeria following the revelation by former military leader, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (rtd) that the January 1966 Coup was not an Igbo coup.

The group also demanded an unreserved apology from President Bola Tinubu on behalf of the government, past military leaders and particularly General Yakubu Gowon (rtd) for the pain suffered by the Igbos.

The Ohanaeze, in a statement on Sunday by its Deputy President General, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, said it’s time to put a stop to the narrative that Igbos are anti-Nigeria’s progress.

Iziguzoro maintained that the erroneous promotion of the 1966 coup as an Igbo coup, has brought about catastrophic consequences, hatred and ethnic targeting against the Igbos in Nigeria.

The Ohanaeze, therefore, commended IBB “for his bold and historic assertion that the January 1966 Coup d’état was unequivocally not an Igbo coup.”

Naija News reports the Ohanaeze position was made known after IBB disclosed that it was an Igbo officer, Major John Obienu, who crushed the 1966 military coup.

General Babangida disclosed this on page 39 of his book ‘A Journey In Service’.

Based on Babangida’s submission, the Ohanaeze has now demanded an apology to the Igbo nation by President Bola Tinubu and Nigeria as a country for the long years of trauma suffered by the region and its people.

The group submitted that an apology from President Tinubu would give an opportunity for reconciliation and a united Nigeria.

The Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ATCON) has sounded an urgent warning about a potential network shutdown in Lagos and Ogun States due to an ongoing diesel supply crisis.

Naija News learnt that this crisis stems from an indefinite strike by the Petroleum Tanker Drivers (PTD), a National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) division, which has disrupted fuel distribution.

ATCON President, Tony Emoekpere, expressed deep concern over the worsening situation, emphasizing that the fuel supply disruption is bringing telecom base stations dangerously close to shutting down.

The resulting impact could leave millions of mobile and internet users in the region disconnected.

Emoekpere highlighted the root cause of the strike, stating: “This strike, which stems from the persistent harassment of tanker and petroleum product drivers by police officers in Lagos State, has effectively halted all truck loading operations and fuel movements.”

The diesel shortage has placed telecom infrastructure in a precarious position, with many critical sites running on dwindling reserves.

The Peoples Democratic Party Governors’ Forum (PDP-GF) has extended its congratulations to Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, and the residents of Osun for the smooth and successful conduct of the Local Government Council Elections held on Saturday.

In a statement released by the forum’s Director General, Dr. Emmanuel Agbo, the group—led by Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, commended the PDP for securing a decisive victory at the polls.

Governor Mohammed remarked: “This is a well-deserved victory after a hard-fought contest—both for Governor Adeleke, the PDP, democracy, and the indisputable impact of good governance in public service.”

He encouraged Governor Adeleke to ensure that the newly elected local government chairmen and councillors adopt an inclusive approach to governance, fostering peace and unity across Osun State.

“The elected officials must be magnanimous in victory and promote a culture of tolerance to further consolidate the peace already enjoyed in the state,” he added.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Minister of State for Housing and Urban Development, Yusuf Abdullahi Ata, has threatened to dump the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano State.

The government appointee said he and his supporters will leave the party should Abdullahi Abbas or anyone like him be reinstated as the Chairman of the party in Kano State.

Naija News reports that Ata made this known during the Fagge party caucus meeting held at the Federal Secretariat in Kano on Saturday.

He alleged that the Chairman’s utterances were the reason why God took off power from the party despite a clear win in the 2023 governorship elections.

He characterised Abbas’s divisive remarks as profane and blamed them for the APC’s loss in the 2023 elections.

He cautioned that the APC would lose again if Abbas were given another chance to lead it in Kano.

The Nigerian Airforce (NAF) has eliminated at least 23 bandits in a fresh airstrike conducted in the Tsafe local government area of Zamfara State over the weekend.

Naija News reports the bandits are suspected to be relatives of notorious kingpin, Ado Aleiro.

According to a report by a counter-insurgency expert, Zagazola Makama, the bandits had set out to rustle cattle from nearby communities before the airstrike from the military.

The report narrated that based on credible information, the large group of bandits were tracked to a mountainous area by NAF before surrounding them.

Another source quoted in the report stated that: “At least 23 bandits were killed as well as several others injured.”

After the airstrike, troops of Operation Fansan Yamma also reportedly recovered a large number of rustled cattle.

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has directed the newly elected local government chairmen to stay away from local government council secretariats to avoid a breakdown of law and order in the state.

Naija News reports that Adeleke gave the directive while administering the oath of allegiance and oath of office to the 30 local government chairmen and vice-chairmen at the Osun State Government House on Sunday.

The Governor said the occasion is the culmination of what the people of the state have laboured to achieve and charged the officials to work within the manifesto of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), noting that his administration is transforming the state for the better.

He appreciated President Bola Tinubu for not allowing Osun State to descend into chaos, including the Osun electoral commission, security agencies and state officials who made the exercise a success.

Former Chairman of the Nigerian Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Chidi Odinkalu, has accused the former military Head of State, General Ibrahim Badamos Babangida retd. (IBB) of telling lies against dead men and women in his autobiography, “A Journey In Service.”

Naija News reports that IBB’s regime is controversially remembered for the annulment of the June 12, 1993 presidential election won by Chief M.K.O. Abiola and many other controversies such as the 1986 parcel bomb assassination of investigative journalist, Dele Giwa, who had been reporting on corruption and human rights violations.

IBB’S regime also witnessed multiple alleged coup attempts, resulting in executions and imprisonments of military officers.

In the autobiography launched on Thursday in Abuja, IBB admitted that Abiola won the June 12, 1993 election but blamed his late colleague, General Sani Ababcha for the annulment of the election.

Reacting to the content of the book, Odinkalu in a series of 𝕏 posts claimed that Babangida deliberately waited until all the people he accused died before launching the book.

Describing IBB as the “Grand Commander of the Order of Cowardice”, Odinkalu said that the former military president portrayed himself in the book as a victim of dead men and women.

Governor Charles Soludo has justified the closure of some markets in Anambra State by security and government agents.

Based on the visit, Governor Soludo submitted that his visit was purely interventionist as drug-related matters were the constitutional duties of the federal government.

He related that his visit was to ascertain why other markets close to the drug market shut down for illicit and fake items were also closed. The Governor, however, revealed that the leadership of some of the closed markets made it known to him that the regulators and security agencies made shocking and disturbing discoveries in the plumbing markets as well.

Soludo, therefore, urged the public to ignore the media sensation of some political actors calling for the reopening of the closed markets in proximity to the drug market.

The submission of Governor Soludo comes a few days after the 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, made repeated calls for the reopening of the closed markets, arguing that it is impacting negatively on the economic wellbeing of some innocent traders.

However, Soludo stressed the need to rid the state of counterfeit and controlled drugs, hence, backing the closure of the markets by the federal government.

He, however, added that a directive has been issued for action to be expedited at the plumbing materials market so traders can resume activities there in less than ten days.

Nollywood actress, Adesua Etomi, has opened up about the medical challenges she and her husband, Olubankole Wellington, better known as Banky W, faced in 2024.

Naija News reports that the thespian made this known while celebrating her birthday in a post via her Instagram page on Saturday, February 22, 2025.

While appreciating God for overcoming the challenges, Adesua said 2024 tested her resilience, making her understand the gift of life even more.

In the lengthy social media post, the movie star explained that she underwent an emergency C-section because the devil tried to take her life, and she had a harrowing healing process.

Adesua recalled struggling with hyperemesis for months and how her husband underwent surgery for a cancerous tumour.

Liverpool secured three points on Sunday at the Etihad Stadium after beating Manchester City 2-0 to move closer to winning the 2024/25 Premier League title ahead of Arsenal.

Naija News reports that Egyptian professional player, Mohamed Salah, stole the show with an opener to give Arne Slot‘s side a lead in the first half.

Salah also provided an assist to send Liverpool 11 points clear at the top of the table, although they have played a game more ahead of the rival, Arsenal.

Salah’s goal in today’s match marked his 30th goal of the season.

The Egyptian star player also set up Dominik Szoboszlai to double the lead before half-time.

Manchester City’s defeat comes just a few days after exiting the Champions League after a clash against La Liga giants, Real Madrid.

That's the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. See you again tomorrow.