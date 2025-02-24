Tinubu Felicitates Daniel Bwala On 50th Birthday

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has extended his congratulations to his Special Adviser on Policy Communication, Daniel Bwala, in celebration of his 50th birthday.

In a statement on Monday, released by the President’s spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, it was noted that President Tinubu praised Bwala for his effective communication of government policies, helping the public grasp the administration’s objectives.

Additionally, the president recognized Bwala for utilizing his skills as a lawyer, political analyst, and commentator on public affairs to carry out his responsibilities with precision and understanding.

“On this milestone birthday, I join family, friends, and colleagues in celebrating Bwala, whose insights on government policies and programmes continue strengthening the administration’s outreach efforts.

“May the years ahead bring him continued fulfilment and greater opportunities to advance our collective vision for a thriving Nigeria,” the president stated.

Naija News reports that Bwala is a member of the Nigerian and English Bar.

President Tinubu wished him continued success and more years of impactful service to the nation.

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, has expressed strong confidence that President Bola Tinubu will complete two terms in office, securing re-election in 2027.

Speaking during a stakeholders’ meeting on the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway Phase 1 at Eko Hotel, Lagos, Umahi asserted that Tinubu’s second term is assured through divine intervention.

“A man that has the courage to do what was dreamt 45 years back is the only man that will have the courage to finish it.

“I say we must vote for him in 2027. The President must be re-elected by the power of God. Those in support say ‘hi’,” Umahi added.

The minister highlighted Tinubu’s contributions to the South-East since assuming office in 2023, emphasizing that the region stands firmly behind him.

According to Umahi, the administration has initiated several federal projects in the South-East and other regions, demonstrating its commitment to national development.

As a former two-term governor of Ebonyi State, Umahi declared that Igbos would support Tinubu’s re-election bid and deliver an overwhelming majority of votes in 2027.