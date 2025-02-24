Tinubu Begged Me To Help Him Defeat Electricity Mafia – El-Rufai

Former governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, has revealed why he had earlier agreed to work with President Bola Tinubu before the 2023 presidential election.

It would be recalled that El-Rufai fell out with the current administration after his screening for a ministerial position was unsuccessful at the National Assembly.

Naija News reports that the ex-FCT Minister while fielding questions on Arise Television’s Prime Time programme on Monday, said he never wanted to be Minister after he had concluded his two terms as Governor.

He claimed that Tinubu appealed and begged him to work for him so that they could resolve the electricity challenge in the country, which no president had done.

El-Rufai noted that the challenge made him accept to work with Tinubu.

He said: “The President is entitled to change his mind. It is a job I never wanted in the first place. I was a Minister 20 years ago.and I told Tinubu I didn’t want to be Minister. I am not interested.

“He appealed to me, begged me. He gave me a challenge. What was the challenge? Nobody has sorted out electricity.

“No President has defeated the electricity mafia. You and I can work to defeat it. It was the challenge that made me to accept.”