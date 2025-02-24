‘There Is Palpable Anger In North, Tinubu Needs To Do Something About His Appointments’ – El-Rufai

Former governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, has criticised President Bola Tinubu’s appointments since assuming office.

Naija News reports that El-Rufai, during an interview on Arise TV on Monday, said Tinubu’s appointments is not balanced.

He stated that Tinubu is only appointing his ‘boys’ from Lagos into political offices, stressing that most appointments do not reasonably cover the South-West.

According to the former governor, there is palpable anger in the north over Tinubu’s political appointments, and it is not too late to do something about it.

He said: “The president’s appointments are not being made because the appointees are Yoruba, but because they are his own boys. Most of the appointments do not even reasonably cover the South-West.

“So people should stop confusing the truth. The appointments are not balanced. Yes, definitely, definitely, right? You cannot argue that, but it’s not a Yoruba thing. Please don’t punish the Yorubas as you have been punishing northerners for the sins of the military.

“Let’s focus on individuals and hold them accountable.

“President Tinubu needs to do something about that. It’s still not too late. He can correct it, but there is palpable anger in the north.”