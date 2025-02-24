The Whole World Knows That Buhari Made Niger A Scapegoat Because Of Babangida – Vatsa

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Jonathan Vatsa, has stated that the absence of former President Muhammadu Buhari at the book launch of General Ibrahim Babangida can be linked to the lingering resentment over the 1985 coup that ousted him from power.

Vatsa, while addressing newsmen, stated that Buhari’s snub was not surprising, given the painful memories of the past.

He claimed that the 1985 coup, led by Babangida, was a personal betrayal that had a huge impact on Buhari’s life.

Vatsa also pointed out that Buhari’s absence was a testament to the former president’s long-held grudge against Niger State, which was perceived as Babangida’s stronghold.

He said, “The whole world knows that Niger State was made a scapegoat by former President Buhari because of IBB. For eight years he did not pay any serious official visit to the state, and no single federal project was executed in the state. The Baro port project, which recently generated some political heat in the state, was abandoned by Buhari, including all the federal road projects across the state.

“The people of the state were made to pay for sin they know nothing about. It was the case that when two elephants fight, the grass suffered. He sidelined the state just because of the sin of one person.”

The book launch, which was attended by prominent figures, has generated significant interest and controversy. Vatsa has chosen to reserve his comments on the book until he has fully digested its contents.