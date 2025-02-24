Quote Sections Of The Constitution That Gives Zonal Congress Power To Conduct Election On Itself – Umar Sani Challenges Wike

The former senior special adviser on media and publicity to ex-Vice President Namadi Sambo, Umar Sani, has challenged the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, to quote sections of the constitution that gives the zonal congress the power to conduct an election by itself without any supervision.

Sani stated this while reacting to the South-South Zonal Congress which held in Calabar.

Recall that members of the PDP, loyal to Wike, conducted the South-South PDP Zonal Congress despite a court order against the exercise.

But Wike and those in his camp, including a former Governor of Cross Rivers State, Donald Duke, participated and voted at the Congress.

Reacting to the development during an appearance on Arise News, Sani said Wike, “is merely being clever by half,”

According to him, “In our party, it is the national headquarters that issues directives as to how the election should go. I have not seen where in our constitution, where it is said that notwithstanding the national working committee, the zonal caucus or the zonal congress can sit down and conduct elections on itself without guidelines, without nothing from the national headquarters. Wike is merely being clever by half.

“What I want Mr. Wike to do, if he has any challenge, is to quote the relevant sections of the constitution that gives the zonal congress the power to conduct an election on itself without any supervision from any quarters. If he does that, then I will be convinced that what he is saying is correct.”

He explained that zonal congresses are meant to be conducted across the six geopolitical zones but only under the authority of the NWC.