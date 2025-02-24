‘Please Help Me’ – Afenifere Youth Leader Begs Nigerians As Kidnappers Set ₦100 Million Ransom Deadline

Kidnappers of the National President of the Afenifere National Youth Council, Prince Eniola Joseph Ojajuni, have threatened to kill him if the ₦100 million ransom is not paid by 3 pm on Monday, 24 February 2025.

Naija News reports that Ojajuni made this known in a video which surfaced online while desperately pleading with Nigerians for help.

In the video, an AK-47 can be seen being pointed at Ojajuni’s chest as he appeals to the public for financial assistance to secure his release.

He said, “Nigerians, please help me! Your donation—N100,000, N50,000, or N1,000,000—can go a long way in saving my life,” he pleaded in the video. “My name is Prince Eniola Ojajuni. God bless you. Aderohunmu, please help me spread this video.”

Recall that Ojajuni, was shot and abducted by kidnappers in Abuja.

The Afenifere group, in a statement through its National Secretary, Abiodun Aderohunmu, disclosed that Ojajuni was abducted on Monday, February 17, 2025.

Aderohunmu said during the kidnapping, Prince Ojajuni sustained a bullet wound on his buttock, adding the kidnappers demanded a ransom of ₦100 million.

He said, “The Afenifere National Youths Council is deeply saddened to announce the kidnapping of its National President, Prince Eniola Joseph Ojajuni, in Abuja, Nigeria.

“The unfortunate incident occurred on Monday and the kidnappers have demanded a ransom of N100,000,000.”