PDP Member Seeks Court Order To Declare Ned Nwoko’s Seat Vacant

A member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Marvis Ossai, has approached a Federal High Court in Abuja, requesting the declaration of the Delta North Senatorial seat as vacant due to Senator Ned Nwoko‘s recent defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Naija News understands that Ossai initiated the legal action, designated as FCH/ABJ/CS/325/2025, aiming for the removal of the senator, who left the party that facilitated his entry into the Senate.

The plaintiff also called upon the court to instruct the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct a by-election for the Delta North Senatorial District within 60 days following the court’s judgment.

In addition to Nwoko, the INEC, PDP, and the Senate have been named as defendants in this case.

Through his legal representatives, led by Mr. Johnmary Jideobi, the plaintiff presented a singular question for the court’s consideration.

Among other requests, he sought: “An order from this Honourable Court, directing the INEC (the 2nd defendant) to carry out a by-election for the Delta North Senatorial District of the Nigerian Senate within sixty (60) days from the date of the judgment delivered herein.”

“An order of this Honourable Court declaring vacant the seat of Ned Munir Nwoko and cancelling his Certificate of Return issued to him by INEC.

“An order of this Honourable Court mandating the 1st Defendant, Nwoko, to refund into the Consolidated Revenue Fund of the Federation, forthwith, all the salaries, emoluments and allowances received by him since January, 2025 until the date of the final judgment in this matter.

“An order disqualifying the 1st defendant from standing election into any elective post under the amended 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria until and unless he complies with every terms of the judgment in this suit.

“An order mandating the 4th defendant (Senate) to immediately give effect to the judgment of this Honourable Court,” the suit reads.

In a five-paragraph statement submitted to the court by one Ibrahim Isa, the plaintiff stated that Nwoko had resigned from the PDP on January 30, the party he was elected to represent Delta North as a senator till 2027.

The plaintiff, who informed the court that he is from Delta North Senatorial District’s Oshimili North Local Government Area, said that Nwoko’s extended tenure in office following his defection would constitute a flagrant constitutional breach.

The suit added “That since when the 1st defendant decamped from the PDP up to the present moment of initiating the instant suit, there is never any division in the national leadership of the People’s Democratic Party [PDP].

“That the ideology of the 1st defendant’s new party, APC, to which the 1st defendant now fully subscribes, does not bear any similarity or represent the political philosophy of the PDP [which is the basis upon which the Plaintiff resolved to cast his vote for and elected the Defendant in 2023].

“That the conduct of the defendant in defecting from the PDP to APC has dealt a major blow to the fortunes of the plaintiff’s party, the PDP.

“That the conduct of the 1st defendant being challenged herein if not condemned and upturned by this Honourable Court will continue to encourage political harlotry, legislative rascality and destroys the reasons for the laws made to regulate the defection of National Assembly Members by the Constitution of Nigeria itself.”

“That the continuous stay of the 1st defendant at the Federal Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria does no longer represent the Plaintiff’s interest or that of thousands of other members of our constituency who voted him in on the basis of our faith in our Party’s manifesto which they believed the 1st Defendant was capable of representing in the Federal Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“That the defendant is now representing adverse interests of the people who fought the Plaintiff’s party tooth and nail [in the year 2023] to forestall the emergence of the 1st Defendant as the Member Representing DELTA NORTH SENATORIAL DISTRICT Federal Constituency on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party, (PDP).

“That time is of the greatest essence in the instant application.

“It will be in the interest of justice for this Honourable Court to grant the prayers contained on the face of this Originating Summons,” the affidavit further read.

Naija News understands, however, that the suit is yet to be assigned to any judge for a hearing.