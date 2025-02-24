Osun Crisis: NLC Directs Staff To Boycott Osun Local Government Councils

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has directed all union-affiliated staff to refrain from going to work following the political tension in the state.

Naija News reported that Osun State held its local government election last Saturday despite Nigeria Police warnings. On Sunday, Governor Ademola Adeleke swore in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) elected council members, charging them to work immediately.

In a statement on Monday, Osun NLC chairperson, Comrade Christopher Arapasopo, said the warning was important to safeguard the lives of its members.

It read: “The Osun State Council of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) strongly affirms her earlier release notifying all Local Government Area Workers in the State to withdraw their services as a result of the political upheaval within their workplaces still subsist while continuing in their prayers for the state.

“This release further reiterates that our members safety at work is of high priority and we will not allow our members to work in an atmosphere of insecurity.

“The Osun State Council of the NLC remains resolute in its commitment to defending the rights and interests of workers and the masses. We shall not be cowed or intimidated by these desperate attempts to silence us. We stand firm in our resolve to uphold justice, fairness, and the rule of law in our beloved state.”