Osun Crisis: LG Chairmen, Councillors Ordered To Work From Home

The elected and sworn-in chairmen and councilors, in Osun State 30 local government areas, have been directed to work from home.

Naija News reports that Governor Ademola Adeleke, stated this on Sunday while swearing in the elected chairmen and councillors.

The Governor said the decision was to avoid any clash with “those whom the police had aided to forcefully occupy the local government secretariats”.

He assured that his administration would rely on the judiciary to remove illegal occupiers of the local council sectariates.

“We will, therefore, rely on the judiciary to ensure a peaceful removal of those illegally occupying the local government secretariats,” he stated.

On his 𝕏 handle, on Monday, the Special Assistant on Digital Media to Governor Adeleke, Olalekan Badmus, explained that the order was to give peace a chance. He further described the order as a masterstroke.

“I salute the tenacity of the peace loving Governor Adeleke. He has demonstrated time and time again, that the collective interest of Osun people will always come first.

“The order for newly elected Chairmen and councillors to work from home has proven to be a masterstroke,” he said.

Naija News reported that the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) directed its members to withdraw from the local government secretariates following political tensions.