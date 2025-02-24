Osun APC LG Chairmen Return Amid Tight Security, Issue Workers 72-Hour Resumption Ultimatum

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Chairmen elected in the October 15, 2022 Osun Local Government election have returned to their council secretariats amidst tight security.

This comes after Governor Ademola Adeleke, during the swearing-in ceremony on Sunday, directed the newly elected chairmen and councillors in the last Saturday local government elections not to resume at their council offices.

Naija News learnt that council officials at the Ifelodun Local Government headquarters in Ikirun, the Olorunda Local Government Area in Igbona, and the Osogbo Local Government Area secretariat in Oke-Baale resumed their duties on Monday.

There was also heavy security presence across major roads in the state, with armed police operatives and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps officers mounting roadblocks at the entrances to the secretariats.

In an interview with Punch, a former Special Adviser on Education to ex-Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, Jamiu Olawumi, confirmed that the chairmen and councillors had resumed work in all 30 local government areas.

Olawumi noted that the chairmen had ordered all local government staff to return to work by Wednesday.

He said, “All chairmen and councillors have resumed in all local governments and area councils in Osun State, including Irewole Local Government.

“The local governments and local council development areas are active and vibrant.

“Security is very tight, with responsible police officers, DSS, and Civil Defence personnel carrying out their duties as instructed by the Inspector General of Police.

“Most of the chairmen have issued press releases this morning instructing their workers to resume by Wednesday at the latest. After Wednesday, if they fail to return, their employment status will be determined. The ultimatum stands at 72 hours.”