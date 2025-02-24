One Killed As Police Foil Bandits’ Attack On NSCDC Personnel In Katsina

The Katsina State command of the Nigeria Police Force has successfully thwarted an attempted assault by armed bandits along the Dutsinma-Kurfi road in the Dutsinma local government area of the State.

In a statement issued by the Command’s spokesperson, DSP Abubakar Sadiq Aliyu, it was reported that the incident took place in the early hours of Sunday, February 23, 2025, when alleged bandits targeted personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) on duty.

He indicated that after receiving an emergency call at approximately 12:57 am, officers from the Dutsinma Divisional Police Headquarters promptly rushed to the location.

A firefight broke out, compelling the bandits to retreat, with some sustaining injuries from gunfire.

While searching the vicinity, security forces found the body of one suspected bandit who had been neutralized.

The police have stepped up efforts to capture the suspects who escaped as investigations are ongoing.

The Police Command, therefore, reassured the community of its steadfast dedication to protecting lives and property throughout the State.

Meanwhile, residents of Sabon Birni Local Government Area in Sokoto State are reportedly in distress as they face an overwhelming demand from notorious bandit leader, Bello Turji.

Naija News learnt that the gang had imposed a ₦25 million levy on the communities as retribution for the killing of one of their members and the loss of firearms during a recent confrontation with security forces.

In addition to this, the villagers are also scrambling to gather ₦3 million to secure the freedom of 12 worshippers abducted by the criminals across four villages.

According to Vanguard, Hon. Ibrahim Saidu Naino, who represents Sabon Birni East in the Sokoto State House of Assembly, has verified that a ransom of ₦250,000 has been placed on each of the 12 abducted worshippers.

This ransom comes from the hefty levy Turji’s gang has demanded from the communities.

Detailing the sequence of events, Naino explained that local residents, with military support, had fought back against the assailants, successfully killing one of them and seizing some weapons.

In retaliation, the armed group imposed a financial penalty, presenting it as compensation for their losses.