Ondo Police Deploy Personnel Ahead Of Aiyedatiwa’s Swearing-In

The Ondo State Police Command has ordered the deployment of security personnel around the venue of the swearing-in ceremony of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, scheduled to take place today in Akure, the state capital.

The Commissioner of Police, Wilfred Afolabi, issued the directive to ensure the safety of attendees and the smooth conduct of activities at the event.

Afolabi, in a statement released on Sunday by the command’s spokesperson, Funmilayo Odunlami, outlined several security measures, including restricted access for armed VIP escorts and designated parking areas to reduce congestion and enhance safety.

“VIP escorts will not be allowed entry with rifles into the venue as part of security measures.

“However, they may remain around the stadium perimeter in designated areas,” the police chief stated.

The police also advised commuters who frequently use routes near the venue to take alternative routes to avoid traffic congestion.

Additionally, vehicle owners who usually park around the stadium area were urged to seek safer parking locations to prevent damage, congestion, or obstruction of roads.

Afolabi emphasized that all security agencies would be on the ground to enforce compliance with the guidelines and prevent any breach of law and order.

“The deployment will ensure a secure and orderly swearing-in ceremony,” he added, urging residents to cooperate with security personnel.