Olumide Akpata Mourns Father, Uncle, Breaks Silence After Four-Month Hiatus

Former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) and Labour Party (LP) governorship candidate in Edo State, Olumide Akpata, has announced the passing of his father, Henry Akpata, and his uncle, Sunny Akpata.

Naija News understands that Akpata, who had taken a break from social media since September 2024, resurfaced on Monday, February 24, explaining his prolonged absence and the personal tragedies he endured during and after the Edo State gubernatorial election.

In a heartfelt statement on his verified 𝕏 handle, Akpata recounted how he lost his uncle, Dr. Sunny Akpata, during his campaigns for the Edo gubernatorial election, making it impossible for him to properly mourn at the time.

“During the gubernatorial campaigns, I suffered a profound personal loss: the passing of my uncle, my father’s immediate elder brother, Dr. Sunny Akpata, one of the persons who shaped my values, and who stood as a second father to me,” he wrote.

He added that it wasn’t until November 2024 that the family could finally lay his uncle to rest with the dignity he deserved.

However, just as he was recovering from the loss, another tragedy struck.

Father’s Illness And Passing

Akpata revealed that shortly after his uncle’s burial, his father, Dr. Henry Akpata, fell gravely ill, forcing him to shift his focus entirely to caregiving.

“For months, my world narrowed to his care, a sacred duty I embraced without hesitation. Despite our hopes, by the unquestionable will of our Lord and maker, he departed peacefully on 10th January 2025, surrounded by close family,” Akpata disclosed.

He described his father as his steadfast anchor and unwavering pillar, adding that he had been his sole surviving parent for 33 years.

Following his four-month absence from public engagements, several speculations had emerged, with some alleging that he had “disappeared” after the elections, while others falsely suggested that he had been “bought and paid for.”

Addressing these claims, Akpata wrote, “My hiatus from social media for the past 4 months has understandably sparked discussions and speculations about the reason(s) for my absence. While some assumed that I merely ‘disappeared’ after the elections, others have even gone ahead to suggest – rather fancifully – that I was ‘bought and paid for.’”

He stressed that family tragedy, not politics, was the reason for his absence.

Commitment To Edo People And Return To Public Engagements

Despite his personal grief, Akpata reaffirmed his commitment to Edo people and Nigerians, noting that leadership is meaningless without humanity.

He said, “These past months have reinforced a truth I hold dear: that leadership is meaningless without humanity. I have walked through the valley of personal grief, just as many of you navigate daily struggles—economic hardship, insecurity, and the quiet toll of uncertainty.

“I see you. I hear you. And I am more determined than ever to stand with you, not merely for you.”

He assured his supporters that he would resume public engagement soon and would continue his mission with renewed vigor.

“As we prepare to celebrate my father’s 84 years of sacrifice, wisdom, and love, I reassure you that very soon, I will resume my public engagement with renewed vigour. As I have in the past, I once again pledge to walk this journey with you, transparently and steadfastly, every step of the way,” Akpata concluded.