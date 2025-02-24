Ogbomoso Prince Heads To Supreme Court Over Soun Chieftaincy Dispute

The legal tussle over the Soun of Ogbomosoland throne has taken a new turn as Prince Kabir Olaoye has vowed to challenge the recent Court of Appeal judgment affirming Oba Ghandi Olaoye as the rightful monarch.

Prince Kabir, who has consistently opposed Oba Ghandi’s emergence as king, confirmed to Punch on Sunday that he has instructed his lawyers to proceed to the Supreme Court.

Background: Chieftaincy Dispute Over Soun Throne

The crisis began in 2022 when Prince Kabir filed a suit (HOG/27/2022) contesting the nomination and selection of Prince Ghandi Olaoye as the Soun-elect, citing alleged breaches of the Soun Chieftaincy Declaration.

Despite the ongoing legal challenge, Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde approved Oba Ghandi Olaoye’s appointment, leading to his installation by the Ogbomoso kingmakers in September 2023.

However, in October 2023, the Oyo State High Court in Ogbomoso nullified Oba Olaoye’s appointment, ruling that his selection process was flawed.

State Government’s Legal Moves

The Oyo State Government swiftly obtained an injunction stopping the enforcement of the Ogbomoso court’s judgment, allowing Oba Olaoye’s coronation in December 2023.

Additionally, the government appealed the ruling, taking the matter to the Court of Appeal, Ibadan Division.

Naija News reports that last Tuesday, the Court of Appeal ruled in favour of Oba Ghandi Olaoye, setting aside the Ogbomoso court’s decision and affirming him as the legitimate Soun of Ogbomosoland.

Rejecting the appellate court’s decision, Prince Kabir has now decided to escalate the case to the Supreme Court.

He said, “I am not satisfied with the judgment of the appeal court. We are not relenting until we reclaim our mandate through the Supreme Court. We are not giving up. Outright, we say no to the judgment given by the appeal court in Ibadan.

“We are going to the Supreme Court. We are not in agreement with the judgment of the appeal court. So, for this reason, we are heading to the Supreme Court.”