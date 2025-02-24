Obaseki Consoles Okpekpe Community Over Herdsmen Attack, Calls For Justice

Former Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki has commiserated with the people of Okpekpe, in Etsako East Local Government Area of Edo State, over the mindless attack on their community by suspected herdsmen.

Naija News understands that the dire incident led to the gruesome murder of Batemue Philip Ebo and Christopher Bello.

Speaking via a statement by his Media Adviser, Crusoe Osagie, the erstwhile governor prayed for divine comfort for the deceased families and communities.

Obaseki described the incident as heartbreaking and unfortunate, urging relevant authorities to intensify efforts to bring the perpetrators to justice and guarantee peace and security in the State.

The statement reads, “His Excellency, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, the former governor of Edo State, has commiserated with the people of Okpekpe, in Etsako East Local Government Area of Edo State, over the mindless attack on their community by suspected herdsmen, leading to the gruesome murder of Batemue Philip Ebo and Christopher Bello.

“Obaseki said, I am deeply saddened by the unfortunate and mindless attack on Okpekpe Community, in Etsako East Local Government Area of Edo State by suspected herdsmen, leading to the gruesome killing of two innocent citizens, Batemue Philip Ebo and Christopher Bello.

“My hearts and prayers are with the people of Okpekpe Community and families of the deceased at this very difficult time.

“Such mindless attacks are tragedies we pray never to witness in our communities. We urge all state actors responsible for security in the State to respond swiftly to put an end to this mayhem, and ensure that those responsible for this heinous act are brought to justice.”