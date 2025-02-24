Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Monday, 24th February, 2025

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Monday, 24th February 2025.

The PUNCH: The All Progressives Congress on Sunday attacked the immediate-past governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, as indications emerged that the former Federal Capital Territory minister was rallying northern leaders and bigwigs against President Bola Tinubu’s re-election ahead of the 2027 poll. The APC National Secretary, Ajibola Basiru, accused El-Rufai of stoking ethnic agenda over his failure to get a cabinet appointment.

Vanguard: The All Progressives Congress (APC) and Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde have clashed over the recently conducted local government elections in Osun State, with both sides trading accusations over the legitimacy and conduct of the polls.

Guardian: Contrary to the decades-old perception that General Ibrahim Babangida (rtd) ushered in the era of a corrupt and moneybag political class, the accused has stated that cleansing the Augean stable to birth a new democracy and country was his primary mission between 1985 and 1993 that his reign lasted.

The Nation: Nigerian banks are seeking to raise nearly N2 trillion in a new round of capital raising as the banking sector’s recapitalisation heads into its final year. The fresh capital raising is expected to cluster in the second quarter with offers from new issuers and previous issuers seeking to close their recapitalisation gaps.

ThisDay: Former military president, General Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida, has disclosed that one of the reasons he led the overthrow of General Muhammadu Buhari as Head of State in 1985 was his holier-than-thou posturing. Babangida, commonly called IBB, also alleged Buhari’s decision to spy on his calls, among other reasons, in his new book, “A JOURNEY IN SERVICE – An Autobiography.”

Daily Trust: The federal government has spent approximately $8 billion to stabilise the naira, the Chief Executive Officer of Financial Derivatives Company, Bismarck Rewane, has said. Rewane also serves on the Board of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group among other entities

