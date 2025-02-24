Moise Kean Discharged From Hospital After Collapsing In Fiorentina Vs Verona Clash

Fiorentina and Italian striker, Moise Kean has been discharged from the hospital after undergoing tests following an incident on the pitch during Sunday’s match against Hellas Verona.

The incident during the match, which ended in a 1-0 defeat against Fiorentina, elicited concern as Moise Kean, 24, collapsed on the field due to a significant head injury sustained during a collision with defender Pawel Dawidowicz.

Recall that Kean continued to play for six minutes after the collision but unfortunately lost his balance and fell in the 64th minute, prompting medical assistance.

After receiving treatment from Fiorentina’s medical staff for a wound above his left eye, Kean was safely transported to the hospital in a pitch-side ambulance.

Fiorentina issued a statement shortly after the match regarding Kean’s condition: “ACF Fiorentina announces that the player Moise Kean suffered a head injury during the match against Verona.

“The player is in hospital for checks.”

Earlier today, February 24, Fiorentina confirmed that Kean was discharged from the Verona hospital “during the night” after receiving the results of his diagnostic tests.

The Italian Serie A side are scheduled to face Lecce on February 28, but it remains unclear whether Kean will be able to participate in that match. He has been a key player for the club this season, leading the team with 15 league goals.

Having had a remarkable debut season with the club following his transfer from Juventus, Kean’s presence will be missed as the side prepare for their upcoming fixtures.