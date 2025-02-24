Minister of Information, Mohammed Idris, Loses Mother-in-Law

Nigeria’s Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has lost his mother-in-law, Hajia Hauwa Yakub Usman, to the cold hands of death.

Naija News reports that the Minister of Information’s mother-in-law, Hajia Hauwa Yakub Usman, passed away at the age of 70.

Hajia Yakub Usman died on Sunday and was buried at Gudu Cemetery in Abuja, following prayers at the National Mosque.

This was contained in a statement from the Special Assistant (Media) to the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Rabiu Ibrahim, on Monday.

“Hajia Hauwa Yakub Usman died on Sunday night in Abuja after a brief illness. She was laid to rest at Gudu Cemetery, Abuja, following funeral prayers at the National Mosque,” it read.

The statement added that the late Hajia Yakub Usman “is survived by children and grandchildren“.

The funeral was attended by top government officials, including the National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu; Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Atiku Bagudu; the Director Supervising the Office of the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation, Mr. Ibidapo Okunnu.

Others present during the funeral were the Directors General of Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN), Dr. Mohammed Bulama; Voice of Nigeria (VON), Mallam Jibrin Baba Ndace; Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), Comrade Abdulhamid Dembos; and the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON), Dr. Olalekan Fadolapo.