Mass Defection Hits Bauchi APC As Deputy Chairman, Others Join PDP

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Dass Local Government Area of Bauchi State has suffered a major setback as 7,500 members, including key party executives, defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Leading the defection is the deputy chairman of APC in Dass LGA, Yunusa Umar, alongside the APC Youth Leader, Yusuf Inuwa Bora, and Welfare Secretary, Isah Zakaria.

At a reception hosted by PDP’s Local Chairman, Hon. Yusuf Sabo, and Dass LGA Executive Chairman, Hon. Mohammed Abubakar Jibo, the defectors pledged their full support for PDP.

Explaining their decision, Umar praised Governor Bala Mohammed’s policies, saying his governance had brought tangible benefits to the people.

“Governor Bala Mohammed’s policies since 2019 have convinced us to align with PDP. The interests of our supporters come first, and we believe PDP truly prioritizes the welfare of the people,” Umar stated.

He further noted that PDP’s leadership had outperformed the APC-led administration of former Speaker Yakubu Dogara in delivering developmental projects.

Hon. Mohammed Abubakar Jibo, while welcoming the new PDP members, assured them of equal opportunities within the party and called for unity in advancing PDP’s vision for Dass LGA and Bauchi State.

The defection comes amid increasing political realignments ahead of the next general elections, signalling a significant shift in the political landscape of Bauchi State.