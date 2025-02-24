Many NNPP Bigwigs Are Set To Join APC – Ganduje

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Umar Ganduje, has said the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) would soon be dead in Kano State.

Naija News reports that Ganduje said many of NNPP’s bigwigs have finalized plans to dump the party for the APC.

The former Governor of Kano State stated this during the distribution of 63 vehicles and 1,137 motorcycles to APC local government and ward chairmen across the state.

The vehicles and motorcycles were items sponsored by the Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, as part of his empowerment programmes.

“This empowerment programme is not just for APC members but for the people of Kano. It will improve livelihoods and create employment opportunities.

“Thousands are joining our great party. Soon, we will officially welcome several senior figures from that dying party,” he said.

He also praised President Bola Tinubu’s leadership style, citing economic reforms leading to a reduction in fuel prices, lower food costs, and the appreciation of the naira.

Speaking, Senator Jibrin said the empowerment was to support and improve the livelihoods of party leaders and members in Kano.

He assured that his programme would include all party members.

“This is a mega program starting with our party leaders. By providing them with vehicles and motorcycles, we are improving their livelihoods and creating jobs.

“We will not leave anyone behind. This is just the beginning,” he stated.