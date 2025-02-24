Kano NNPP Senator Draws Controversy, Invites Ganduje, Barau To Events

The presence of All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, and Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, at personal ceremonies hosted by opposition senator Kawu Sumaila in Kano has sparked controversy.

Naija News reports that Sumaila, who represents Kano South Senatorial District under the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), had previously defected from the APC ahead of the 2023 elections due to a prolonged leadership crisis within the party.

On Friday, Jibrin stated that he led a delegation of federal lawmakers to attend the wedding of Sumaila’s children.

“Today, (21 February), I led the Senate delegation to the wedding ceremony of Senator Sulaiman Abdulrahman Kawu Sumaila’s and Alhaji Abdulmanaf Yunusa Sarina’s children in Sumaila town, Kano State.

“The weddings of Dr. Khadija Suleiman Abdulrahman Kawu Sumaila and Faisal Abdulmanaf Sarina as well as that of Maryam Abdulrahman Kawu Sumaila and Bello Ibrahim Ma’aji were conducted by Professor Salisu Shehu, the Imam of the Sumaila Jumaat Mosque.

“The National Chairman of our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, CFR, also attended the wedding. May Allah bless their union and give them patience, endurance, tolerance, and love. Congratulations to the newlyweds,” Jibrin posted.

Additionally, Ganduje and Jibrin attended the first convocation ceremony of Al-Istiqama University, a private institution reportedly founded by Sumaila in Sumaila Local Government Area, Kano.

These developments have stirred reactions among NNPP members on social media, fueling speculation that Sumaila may defect to the APC.

Members of the NNPP have questioned why he embraced opposition figures, including former Governor Ibrahim Shekarau of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), while appearing to sideline Governor Abba Yusuf and NNPP leader Rabiu Kwankwaso.

Attempts to reach Sumaila for comments were unsuccessful, as his known phone number was unreachable on Saturday evening.

Sources indicate to Premium Times that Sumaila and some of his NNPP colleagues from Kano South had opposed Governor Yusuf’s decision to reinstate deposed Emir of Kano, Lamido Sanusi, and repeal the State Emirate Council Law 2019, which had established five emirates in Kano. The lawmakers criticized the dissolution of the four additional emirates created by the previous administration of Ganduje, arguing that it was against the interests of their constituents.

Since then, Sumaila and other NNPP legislators from the region have distanced themselves from the state government’s activities.

If Sumaila ultimately defects to the APC, he will join a growing list of opposition lawmakers who have switched allegiance to the ruling party.

The NNPP, currently Nigeria’s fourth-largest political party in terms of legislative representation, holds Kano as its stronghold and is the only state it governs. However, in the last presidential election, the party’s candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, finished a distant fourth, securing victory only in Kano State.