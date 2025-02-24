JUST IN: ‘We Don’t Know Him’ – Kano APC Rejects President Tinubu’s Minister

The Kano State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has rejected the membership of the Minister of State for Housing and Urban Development, Yusuf Abdullahi Ata.

In a statement issued on Monday, the chairman of the APC in Kano State, Abdullahi Abbas, stated that they were not aware of Ata’s appointment as a Minister and that he was not a member of the party prior to his reported appointment.

Naija News reports that Abbas stated this while responding to the swipe Yusuf Abdullahi Ata took at him recently during an interview on BBC Hausa.

Ata had earlier threatened that he and his supporters would leave the APC if Abdullahi Abbas or anyone like him is reinstated as the party’s chairman in the state.

The Minister alleged that the Abbas’s utterance was one of the reasons why God took off power from the party despite a clear win in the 2023 governorship elections.

In a swift response, however, Abbas asserted that Ata worked against the party during the 2023 election, and they communicated the same to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He said: “To us APC members, Yusuf Ata is not a member of the APC. We don’t even know why he was appointed a minister. All over Kano State it was only in his local government we came third during the 2023 election.

“We were not aware that he was being appointed a minister. We told the president that he is not a member of our party. He did anti-party. He is only a local champion.”