Just In: Ondo Governor, Aiyedatiwa Issues Appointments After Inauguration

Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has reappointed Kayode Ajulo and Isaac Omowunmi as commissioners, alongside naming Taiwo Fasoranti as the Secretary to the State Government (SSG).

Ajulo, who previously served as Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, and Omowumi, the Commissioner for Finance, will return to their roles following their service in Aiyedatiwa’s first year in office.

The appointments were confirmed in a statement issued by Aiyedatiwa’s Chief Press Secretary, Ebenezer Adeniyan, on Monday.

Special Advisers, Other Key Appointments Announced

Governor Aiyedatiwa also approved the reappointment of four Special Advisers, namely:

– Engr. Johnson Alabi

– Dr. Seun Osamaye

– Comrade Bola Taiwo

– Prof. Simidele Odimayo

Additionally, Abiola Olawoye, who previously served as Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Infrastructure, Lands, and Housing, has been elevated to Special Adviser on Infrastructure, Lands, and Housing.

The statement emphasized that all appointments take immediate effect, with Governor Aiyedatiwa urging the newly appointed officials to “hit the ground running in providing effective and efficient services to the people of Ondo State.”

Fasoranti, before his appointment as SSG, was the Chairman of the Ondo State Hospitals Management Board. His inclusion in the cabinet reflects Aiyedatiwa’s focus on continuity and efficiency in governance.

The appointments come as part of Aiyedatiwa’s administration’s renewed drive to consolidate on key policy initiatives in Ondo State.