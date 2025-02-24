Jarigbe Speaks On Akpoti-Uduaghan’s Removal From Senate Committee

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Gas, Senator Agom Jarigbe, has debunked claims that the removal of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan as Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Local Content was linked to the siting of Mini LNG Plants in Ajaokuta, Kogi State.

Naija News reports that Jarigbe, who represents Cross River North Senatorial District, made this clarification in a statement on Sunday, refuting allegations that the decision was politically motivated.

Senator Jarigbe stressed that the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) and Akpoti-Uduaghan had no role in determining the location of the LNG plants.

He listed the companies behind the projects—Prime LNG, NGML/Gasnexus LNG, BUA LNG, Highland LNG, and LNG Arete—noting that they are all private sector-driven initiatives.

“The claim that her role or involvement in the siting of the LNG plants played a part in her replacement is categorically incorrect,” he said.

He explained that the decision to establish the plants in Ajaokuta was purely an economic decision made by private investors based on factors such as proximity to gas pipelines, cost efficiency, and operational viability.

“As chairman of the Senate Committee on Gas, I have received numerous inquiries from concerned Nigerians questioning why Ajaokuta was selected as the site for these plants. Private investors make decisions based on the profitability and sustainability of their investments, not political affiliations or considerations,” Jarigbe added.

Akpoti-Uduaghan Speaks On Senate Reassignment

Akpoti-Uduaghan, in an interview on Brekete Family, a human rights radio program, alleged that her removal was due to her stance on government projects and financial mismanagement.

“Just two weeks ago, I was removed from a committee on local content. I was moved from there because some people perceived that I was using that office to divert resources from the Niger Delta to the north, and that was not it,” she said.

The Kogi Central lawmaker, known for her outspoken nature, has been vocal in the Senate Committee on Steel Development, where she serves as Vice Chairperson.

During the 2025 budget defence sessions, she uncovered discrepancies in the Federal Ministry of Steel Development’s budget, including a ₦2 billion youth training project in metal works that was fraught with irregularities.

Her removal from the Local Content Committee on February 4, following the resumption of Senate plenary, has raised speculations that it was due to her unrelenting scrutiny of government projects.

She was reassigned to the Senate Committee on Diaspora and Non-Governmental Organizations—a move many believe was a demotion from a more financially influential committee.

‘Senators Must Show Restraint’ – Jarigbe

While denying political motives behind the reassignment, Jarigbe cautioned lawmakers against making unverified statements that could be considered defamatory.

“There is no protection or immunity outside the chamber, and we must exercise restraint and circumspection in our speeches and actions,” he warned.

He urged lawmakers to adhere to Senate Standing Orders and conduct themselves in a way that upholds the sanctity of the Senate.

“Our behaviour and words must reflect the dignity and responsibility vested in us by the people of Nigeria. The law does not provide immunity for a senator who defames anyone,” he added.