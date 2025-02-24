‘I’m Not Naira Marley’s Father’ – Nollywood Actor, Jude Chukwuka Recounts Being Attacked Over Mohbad’s Death

Veteran Nollywood actor, Jude Chukwuka, has recounted how he was attacked in Lagos State following the controversies surrounding the death of Nigerian singer, Mohbad.

Naija News reports that the thespian made this known in a YouTube interview with entertainment journalist, Seun Oloketuyi.

Chukwuka revealed that in the wake of Mohbad’s death, some unknown men attacked him while on a movie set in the Ikorodu area of Lagos state.

According to the movie star, the group of men had thought he was the father of Naira Marley, who was accused of being responsible for Mohbad’s untimely death.

He said, “I understood from the beginning that blaming Naira Marley for the death of Mohbad was an attack on his personality.

“But because it was finally their chance, some people wanted to take advantage of the situation to become famous. A group of men attacked me on a film set in Ikorodu, claiming that my son was responsible for Mohbad’s death.

“I informed them that I’m not the father of Naira Marley. I let them know that my home is Delta State and he is from Abeokuta in Ogun State.”

Meanwhile, the widow of the late Mohbad, Omowunmi Aloba, has alleged that she had been attacked by controversial singer, Naira Marley, and his cohorts.

Naija News reports that Omawunmi, in an interview with media personality, Chude Jideonwo, claimed she and her son are no longer safe due to the daily series of threats.

Mohbad’s wife also stated that she is facing stiff opposition from her father-in-law, Joseph Aloba, seeking to take control of her late husband’s properties.

According to Omowunmi, it is saddening that her father-in-law, who officiated her marriage, calls his grandson, Liam, a bastard.