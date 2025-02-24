IBB: What We Have In Nigeria Is Kangarooism, Not Democracy – Momodu

A Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dele Momodu, has said General Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida (IBB) failed to bring to a conclusion the crisis of June 12.

Naija News reported that the former Military President, General Babangida, last Thursday, during the launch of his autobiography, ‘A Journey In Service’, revealed that it was the late General Sani Abacha that annulled the 12th June 1993 presidential election without his permission.

In an interview with News Central, on Monday, Momodu, who spoke on the call for IBB’s trial by critics, said the former Military President ought to apologize to Nigerians and not give excuses.

The former PDP presidential aspirant added that the annulled June 12 election was the best opportunity to put the country on track for progress.

His words: “I was hoping that we would be able to bring some form of closure to the June 12th crisis. All that we needed to do that day was to get a full unconditional apology for what happened. If I was one of those who wrote the speech with him or for him, then I would have ensured that we did not give any further excuses. Just come out, apologize to Nigerians, apologize to the families that were displaced, disrupted, destroyed, and I believe that would have closed it finally.

“But the moment I started hearing excuses about, we did it in national interest, we did it so that our democracy can survive. I don’t think what we have today is a proper democracy. It’s become a sham.

“We have the federal government wants to win every election. The state government wants to win every election. The local government is in disarray. So at the end of the day, what have we gained? People tell you, yes, I can declare myself, go to court. So what we have today is kangarooism, which started after June 12th. June 12th would have been our best opportunity to put Nigeria on the right track.“