IBB: 1966 Coup Had Unmistakable Ethnic Colouration – Fani-Kayode

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has refuted claims that former military ruler, Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida (IBB), stated in his newly released book, A Journey in Service, that the January 15, 1966, coup was not an Igbo coup.

Naija News reports that Fani-Kayode, in a post on his 𝕏 handle, insisted that those making such claims are either misguided, misinformed, or intentionally distorting facts.

According to Fani-Kayode, Babangida’s book acknowledged that the coup had taken on an “unmistakable ethnic coloration,” which he believes clearly points to its Igbo involvement.

He said, “I hate to burst your bubble, but there is NOWHERE in IBB’s book where he said that the coup of January 15, 1966, was NOT an Igbo coup.”

“In fact, he alluded to the contrary when he said the coup had taken on an ‘unmistakable ethnic coloration.’ That is what he wrote, and that is the reality. The coup was an ethnic one, and that ethnicity was Igbo.”

Fani-Kayode accused those claiming otherwise of twisting Babangida’s words, arguing that they are either unable to comprehend the English language or are deliberately misleading the public.

He further stated, “Those who have misinterpreted his words and claimed that he wrote the coup was not an Igbo coup are either misguided and misinformed or being mischievous.”

Coup Plotters And Targets: A Controversial Historical Account

The former minister noted that 99% of the officers who executed the coup were Igbo, while the majority of those killed were non-Igbo military officers and political leaders.

He said, “We owe it to the memory of those who were so callously slaughtered not to sugarcoat the bitter truth, not to revise history, and not to tell lies.”

“The coup was UNMISTAKABLY an Igbo one, and IBB made this very clear when he wrote about its ‘ethnic coloration.’”

Fani-Kayode urged Nigerians to read Babangida’s book in full before drawing conclusions, criticizing those who rely on social media quotes and misinformation.

The former minister said, “I suggest that they procure a copy of the book, read it from cover to cover, and stop attempting to revise history by misinterpreting the words of the esteemed author.”

“IBB, in his characteristic manner, was charitable to the Igbos in his book, but that does not give anyone the license to misinterpret his words and conclusions or use them in an attempt to revise history.”

“Facts Are Sacred, Opinions Are Cheap”

Concluding his argument, Fani-Kayode reiterated his stance, emphasizing that the January 15, 1966, coup remains a historical fact with an ethnic dimension, which Babangida himself confirmed in his book.

Fani-Kayode said, “The truth is that the Jan. 15, 1966, coup WAS an Igbo one, and I am glad to say that IBB has confirmed it.”

“This is a FACT, and as our journalist friends will tell you, ‘facts are sacred, and opinion is cheap.’”