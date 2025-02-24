‘I Wonder If I Made The Right Or Wrong Decision’ – Ruggedman Speaks On Failure To Have A Child Out Of Wedlock

Nigerian rapper cum activist, Michael Stephens, popularly known as Ruggedman, has expressed mixed feelings over the decision not to have a child out of wedlock.

Naija News reports that the 51-year-old singer, while featuring on the TVC programme ‘Your View’ spoke about not being a husband or father yet.

Ruggedman said he had vowed never to have a child out of wedlock when he was much younger.

He said, “I am not married and do not have a child yet. When I was much younger, I vowed never to have a child out of wedlock. Sometimes, I wonder whether I made the right or wrong decision. But still, it takes a lot from both parties. You have to do it with someone you really love.

“I have met some ladies I thought I would end up with, but it didn’t work out. There was a particular lady I was supposed to marry, but a wealthy man came into the picture, and her mother separated us.”

In other news, Nigerian singer, Fabian Blu, has revealed that the record label of controversial musician, Naira Marley, known as Marlian Records, is like a prison.

Naija News recalls that Fabian was signed to Marlian Records in 2020 and left in 2022 after his contract expired.

He released four singles under the label before his contract expired.

In an interview with popular media personality, Chude Jideonwo, Fabia Blue accused Naira Marley of discrimination, as well as physical and verbal abuse.

He said the Marlin Records is chaotic and dysfunctional, stressing he was introduced to hard drugs and other troubling lifestyles.

Blu further alleged that Marlian Records withheld his music royalties since he departed from the label in 2022.