I Will Be Here For Two Days – Akpabio Vows Thorough Review Of Tax Reform Bills

Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, has described the tax reform bills, which is currently under hearing, as the future of Nigeria.

Akpabio stated that the Senate would not rush the approval process, adding that it would conduct a thorough clause-by-clause review before passing the bills.

Speaking on Monday while declaring open the public hearing on the tax reform bills submitted to both chambers of the National Assembly by President Bola Tinubu on October 3, 2024, Akpabio stressed that the senate was committed to getting the reforms right.

Speaking further, the lawmaker, highlighted a pressing issue: less than 30% of Nigerians pay tax, yet citizens expect the government to provide world-class infrastructure, quality education, and national security.

He noted that Nigeria must begin to think outside the box, as continuing with outdated fiscal policies is unsustainable.

According to him, once the tax reform bills are passed, the National Assembly will strengthen its oversight functions to ensure that government resources are spent efficiently and transparently.

Senator Akpabio urged Nigerians to engage with the bills constructively, rather than relying on misinformation from social media. He emphasized the need for informed discussions, pointing out that many critics had not even read the content of the bills before opposing them.

“I will be here for two days, actively participating in the process because I am tired of social media narratives. Many of our leaders have not even seen the content of these bills before attacking the process,” Akpabio stated.