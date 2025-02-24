I Want To Be At 2026 FIFA World Cup – Victor Osimhen

Galatasaray striker, Victor Osimhen is eager to represent Nigeria in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers under the guidance of new head coach, Eric Chelle.

This season, Victor Osimhen has emerged as Nigeria’s most prolific striker, netting an impressive 20 goals and providing five assists in just 25 appearances for the Turkish club—where he is currently on loan from Napoli.

His performance has been a bright spot in his career, especially after overcoming injuries that sidelined him for the first four matches of the qualifying series.

Osimhen, 26, aspires to participate in his first FIFA World Cup. He is keenly aware that the stakes are high as Nigeria aims to avoid missing out on qualification for two consecutive tournaments.

Hence, he is expected to help the Super Eagles get their World Cup qualifiers campaign back on track, with crucial matches scheduled against Rwanda and Zimbabwe in March.

In an interview with journalist Oluwshina Okeleji, Victor Osimhen said, “You have to give everything; you know it’s a dream of every youngster to be at the World Cup. Mine is no exception. So, for me, I want to be there just like every one of my teammates, and we are really looking forward to the game against Rwanda and Zimbabwe to try and correct all the mistakes we have made in the past. So, we will be ready.”

As it stands, Nigeria’s national team, a three-time African champion, currently find themselves in fifth place in the qualification standings with only three points—trailing four points behind group leaders Rwanda.

With six games remaining in the series, the upcoming matches against the Amavubi in Kigali on March 17 and against Zimbabwe on March 24 are pivotal for Nigeria’s hopes of securing a spot in the World Cup. Success in these two fixtures is critical to reviving their qualification aspirations.

Following the March encounters, the team plans to regroup in September and October for their final four qualifying matches before they set their sights on clinching the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title in December.

Regarding the AFCON campaign, Victor Osimhen discussed the challenges posed by the group stage draw for the tournament, where Nigeria will face tough competition from Tunisia, Uganda, and Tanzania.

He said, “It’s not going to be easy. This is African football, and you can get a lot of surprises, but we will take each game as it comes. We have a new coach, and I spoke with him a couple of times. I know the kind of objectives he has set for the team, and I am looking forward to the first training so we can feel his presence.”

The tournament is set to take place in Morocco from December 21, 2025, to January 18, 2026.